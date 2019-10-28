|
Glenna Fisher
WEST LAFAYETTE - Glenna Jean (Donley) Fisher, 91, of West Lafayette, OH, formerly of Point Pleasant, NJ, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Glenna was born in Mingo Junction, OH on December 11, 1927 to the late Millard and Daisy (White) Donley. She grew up in Shadyside and Colerain, OH and graduated in 1945 from Mt. Pleasant High School. She married her college sweetheart, William R. Fisher, on June 10, 1950. He preceded her in death on December 10, 1985.
She is survived by her children, Deborah English and her husband, Alan, Barry Fisher and his wife, Donnamarie, and Melanie Stengel and her husband, Paul. Glenna's grandchildren, Nicholas (Danee) Stengel and Nicholl (Bryant) Brabham, Brett and Adam Fisher, and Melinda (Allen) Angle, and Allison (Cyrus) Granger, brought her great joy and happiness. She loved spending time with her great grandchildren, Brody and Jillian Johnson, Madilyn Angle, and Hazel Granger, who all called her "Purple G."
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Glenna was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Erica P. English, her brothers, Dale and Loren Donley, and her sister, Carol (Donley) Blake. In addition to her immediate family, Glenna will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The highlight of each year was attending her family reunion and singing with the Donley family choir, which began in 1975 at her parents' fiftieth wedding anniversary. Music, family, faith, and education were Glenna's passions. She attended West Liberty State College in West Liberty, WV graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education in 1949. While at West Liberty, she was a member of the Campus Reverie Girls, the musical ambassadors of the college. Glenna taught music in the Weirton, WV (1949-1963) and the Point Pleasant Borough, NJ (1963-1989) School Districts. She was a soloist and interim choir director at the First United Methodist Church in Weirton, WV, and attended the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church after moving to New Jersey in 1963. She retired in 1989 and moved to Florida to care for her mother where she directed an adult choir in the retirement park where they lived. In 2008 she moved to Fort Lauderdale to live with her daughter, Melanie, and became known as "Grandma" to the neighborhood and the international community that surrounded it. Glenna was a wonderful and supportive mother and a true servant of the Lord. Caring for others was her true gift. Throughout her life, Glenna took care of many people who needed her help and always loved to be with children of any age. Her house was always open to anyone, young and old, who wanted to visit and share fellowship and food. She inspired her family and students in their love of singing, music, and education and was extremely pleased and proud that these loves have continued through the generations.
Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m., Sunday, November 3 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home, 901 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742. At 11 a.m., Monday, November 4, funeral services will be held at the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Forman & Bay Aves., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ followed by interment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Loren Donley Scholarship, Point Pleasant Boro High School, 808 Laura Herbert Dr., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742, Attention: Becky Muraglia or the Millard and Daisy Donley Education Scholarship, Colerain Presbyterian Church, PO Box 96, Colerain, OH 43916
