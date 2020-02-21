Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Angela Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Angela Davis Obituary
Grace Angela Davis

San Clemente - On Friday, 2/14/20, Ms. Grace Angela Davis, 90 died of natural causes in San Clemente, California. She was a longtime resident of Laguna Woods and volunteered her time to many charitable organizations.

Ms. Grace was born and raised in Coshocton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Henry Davis who worked for the Pennsylvania railroad and her mother, Christine Kempf Davis who was a stay at home mom. Grace is survived by sister Marian L. Davis (Tallassee, Florida) and numerous cousins.

As a result of her father working for the railroad, her mother and sister had opportunity to travel all over the United States. This planted the seed of adventure / travel in Grace and just a few years after graduating from Coshocton High School, she headed west. She then lived in the Los Angeles area until her recent passing.

Grace was a very social person and enjoyed the excitement and glamour that southern California had to offer. Grace enjoyed writing poetry. Her poem titled "Snow" won first place in a contest sponsored by the Ohio Poetry Society.

~

It seems to me I'll never know

Just everything about the snow.

It comes and just as quick it goes;

It melts and then away it flows.

~

I wish I were a flake of snow,

To know of things above, below,

Some folks would not agree with me

Yet still I wish that I could be

A little tiny flake of snow,

One life above and one below.

~

Rest in peace, Grace Angela Davis.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune