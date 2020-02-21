|
Grace Angela Davis
San Clemente - On Friday, 2/14/20, Ms. Grace Angela Davis, 90 died of natural causes in San Clemente, California. She was a longtime resident of Laguna Woods and volunteered her time to many charitable organizations.
Ms. Grace was born and raised in Coshocton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Henry Davis who worked for the Pennsylvania railroad and her mother, Christine Kempf Davis who was a stay at home mom. Grace is survived by sister Marian L. Davis (Tallassee, Florida) and numerous cousins.
As a result of her father working for the railroad, her mother and sister had opportunity to travel all over the United States. This planted the seed of adventure / travel in Grace and just a few years after graduating from Coshocton High School, she headed west. She then lived in the Los Angeles area until her recent passing.
Grace was a very social person and enjoyed the excitement and glamour that southern California had to offer. Grace enjoyed writing poetry. Her poem titled "Snow" won first place in a contest sponsored by the Ohio Poetry Society.
~
It seems to me I'll never know
Just everything about the snow.
It comes and just as quick it goes;
It melts and then away it flows.
~
I wish I were a flake of snow,
To know of things above, below,
Some folks would not agree with me
Yet still I wish that I could be
A little tiny flake of snow,
One life above and one below.
~
Rest in peace, Grace Angela Davis.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020