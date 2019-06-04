Grace Babcock



New Concord - Grace Helen Babcock, age 86, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on August 26, 1932 to the late Leslie and Martha (Skelley) Brill. On November 12, 1949, she married Dorsel Babcock, who passed away in 1983. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Otsego Grange. She loved to square dance and enjoyed sewing and quilting.



She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Bill) Green of Newcomerstown, Charles Babcock of New Concord, Bob (Sandy) Babcock of New Concord, Mike (Debbie) Babcock of New Concord and Brian (Debbie) of Adamsville; son-in-law, Randy Buchanan; 21 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Kay (Carl) Chrisman, Martha Babcock; brother-in-law, Charles (Mary Lou) Babcock and many nieces and nephews.



Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Hope Buchanan; brothers, Sylvester, Edward, William, Richard, Leslie and Robert Brill; sisters, Mary Margaret Wisecarver, Agatha Roahrig, Ada Collard and a great-grandson, Mitchell Russell.



Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm with a Wake service beginning at 7:45pm. A funeral mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Church of Coshocton on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30am with Father Mark Ghiloni officiating. Burial will follow at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Church of Coshocton at 805 Main Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812.



