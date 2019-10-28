|
Greg P. Richcreek
Age 65 of Cambridge, passed away on October 25, 2019 @ SEORMC. He was born in Cambridge on May 18, 1954 a son to the late Paul and Betty (Fortune) Richcreek.
Greg was a 1972 graduate of Meadowbrook, and served several years in the National Guard. He was formerly employed at NCR and worked for many years at Gould in Caldwell. He enjoyed spending time at the Kipling VFW, and watching the Western Channel especially John Wayne movies, he was a fan of Elvis Presley, and a collector of Star Trek memorabilia. Greg was also a member of the Pleasant City United Methodist church.
He is survived by a brother Larry (Mollie) Richcreek of Coshocton, a sister Cheryl Richcreek of Cambridge, two nieces Andrea (Mark)Dobbins of Coshocton, and Amanda (Dave) Johnston of Taylor, South Carolina, five great nieces and nephews, Mackenzie Johnston, Madison Johnston, Emma Dobbins, Chloe Dobbins, and Oliver Johnston, and one Aunt, Mary Ruth Critchfield of Lafayette Point.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday Oct. 29th at 1:00 p.m. at Prairie Chapel near Warsaw, with Greg Milleson officiating. Greg shared the gift of life through organ and tissue donation via LOOP.
Black-Epperson funeral home in Byesville is handling arrangements. Condolences to [email protected]
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019