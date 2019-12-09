|
|
Gregory L. "Pat" Jones
Coshocton - Gregory L. "Pat" Jones, 69, of Coshocton passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019.
Pat was born in Coshocton on December 17, 1949 to the late George W. and Marge A. (Udder) Jones. He graduated from River View High School in 1969; had worked at the Cumberland Mine, Peabody Coal Company and retired from AK Steel in Coshocton after working 26 years.
He treasured his time with his wife and family, watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events, working in his garage and on old cars and trucks. Pat was a member of the Coshocton Elks Lodge, Eagles and Moose.
Pat is survived by his wife Vickie (McNichols) Jones; two sons Tony (Lacey) Jones of Zanesville and Denton (Carol Thomas) Jones of Coshocton; four grandchildren Karter, Ellison, Gunner and Tegan; one brother Michael (Marcia) Jones of Delaware, OH.
Per Pat's wishes, a cremation will take place and a Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019