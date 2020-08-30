Grethel Jean Creech



Grethel Creech has a new address. She was born on August 30,1924 and left her worldly home on August 25th after a long and happy life. She was at her home and passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Grethel was born in Hubball, West Virginia the sixth of seven children to Roland and Deliah Johnson.



Grethel loved people and was always on the go throughout her life. As a child, she lived near a busy highway and it was not unusual for her to put on roller skates and grab onto the back of a moving truck. She would thrill us by telling how the sparks would fly off the wheels on her skates. She always said that one of her proudest moments was winning the girls basketball championship in high school by throwing the ball from center court with one second left on the clock.



Her husband, John Creech Jr. swore he fell in love with her at first sight. She was standing on a bridge, hanging onto a cable and swinging into the Guyandotte River. They became high school sweethearts and eloped on "senior skip day" before she graduated and he left for the army.



Grethel graduated from the Huntington Business College and worked at various companies that were considered essential government businesses during the war.



She lived most of her adult life in Coshocton, Ohio. As the mother of four children she was very involved in the Presbyterian Church and the varied activities of her children. Once her children were older, she worked at the M. O'Neils Company as the cash office manager until her retirement at which time Grethel and her husband relocated to Texas to be nearer to their children and grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, John, her sons John Nelson III and Jeffrey Scott. She is survived by her daughters Jane Smith, Jean Creech and daughter-in-law Linda Creech of Dallas, TX. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, Shelley Williams (Mike) Shari Lonsberry (John) Scott (Summer) Grant and Paige Creech Danna Smith and Deena Spaulding (Rod). 10 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews and her niece Jo Ann Williams who was more like her sister.



Her many friends have commented that Grethel never met a stranger, was the most positive person they ever met and never had a negative word to say about anyone.



What a wonderful legacy for all of us to live up to.



A memorial will be scheduled at a future date.



In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to your local food bank or any charity of your choosing.









