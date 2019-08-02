|
Guy R Slaughter, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 27th. He was born on November 23rd 1952, in Coshocton Ohio, to Karl and Mary Delle (Bosson) Slaughter. He was a 1971 graduate of Coshocton High School. He married the love of his life, Debra (Richesson) Slaughter, on June 19th 1976. He worked many years at AK Steel, retiring in 2013. In his younger years, he enjoyed camping and riding motorcycles with his brother-in-law, Randy Wheeler. During his retirement, he enjoyed a simple life of cooking, landscaping, watching movies and spending time with his family and dogs in Spring Hill, Florida.
He leaves behind his wife, Debra (Richesson) Slaughter; children Karly (Nick) Rose and Cody (Jessica) Slaughter; grandchildren Aleea, Nathan, Halle and Quentin; sister Ann (Randy) Wheeler; nieces and nephew BJ (Layne), Kristin, and Jade; stepmother Louise Slaughter; and fur babies Ozzie and Bentley. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Karl Slaughter II; and infant son, Jeremy Slaughter.
He will be sadly missed by his family. He loved them all beyond measure. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, please let your loved ones know how much they mean to you.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019