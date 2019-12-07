|
|
H. Robert "Bob" Carpenter
West Lafayette - H. Robert "Bob" Carpenter, 89, passed away at Altercare of Coshocton on Saturday December 7, 2019.
Bob was born in Batesville, Ohio on April 22, 1930 to the late Alva and Mary (Yost) Carpenter.
He worked at CVW in Quaker City and retired from the Peabody Coal Company/Broken Arrow after 33 years of service. Bob was a member of the Coshocton Church of Christ and United Mine Workers. He loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, gardening and hunting.
On November 13, 1951 Bob married Pauline (Roe) Carpenter whom passed away on April 25, 1989.
Bob is survived by his wife Elaine (Tumblin) Carpenter whom he married March 1, 1997; children Dennis (Kathy Snyder) Carpenter of Canton, Ritchie (Debbie) Carpenter of West Lafayette, Karen (Rollie) Long of Zanesville and Rhonda (Dave) Ianniello of Coshocton; step children Jill (Jim) Merry of Newark, Jeff (Carmen) James of Granville and Julie (Bill) Leake of Zanesville; 10 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren; siblings Herbert Carpenter of Quaker City, Frank (Bessie) Carpenter of Caldwell, Max (Sharon) Carpenter and Connie (Marsha) Carpenter of Columbus; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with parents and with Pauline, he is preceded in death by his siblings Zelma Huebner, Olive Maurer, Rodney Carpenter, Dorothy Morris, Norma Morris, Lenna May Claus and Mary Lois Suhr.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday December 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM Noon with Lloyd Tenney and Collin Pinkston officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Church of Christ, 1800 Chestnut St., Coshocton, OH 43812, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Times Recorder from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019