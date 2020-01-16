|
Harold Hardesty Jr.
Coshocton - Harold Lee Hardesty Jr., age 94 passed away on January 15, 2020 at Altercare of Coshocton. He was born on January 16, 1926 in Elyria, Ohio to the late Harold Lee Hardesty Sr. and Dora (Savage) Hardesty. He was born in Elyria Ohio on January 16, 1944 to the late Harold Lee Hardesty Sr. and Dora (Savage) Hardesty. He was married to Thelma (Shepard) Hardesty who proceeded him in death on November 8, 1999. He was employed at Ansel-Edmont as a Lab technician until his retirement. Harold served in the United States Navy as Seaman 1st Class from 1944 to 1946. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time.
Harold is survived by two sons Denny (Karen) Hardesty and Joe (Lorrie) Hardesty,
Two grandchildren Jason (Keli) Hardesty and Rachelle Courtright, and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Iona (Don) Latham, Becky (Don) Arden, Eleanor (Tom) Mattioni and one brother Richard (Mary Lou) Hardesty, and one granddaughter Amy Hardesty.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020.
The family respectfully requests no flowers and if you would like to send a monetary donation in Harold's memory please do so to Altercare of Coshocton.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020