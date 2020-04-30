|
Harold J. Guilliams Sr.
Coshocton - Harold J. Guilliams Sr., 82, of Coshocton passed away at his home on Wednesday April 29, 2020.
Harold was born in Conesville, Ohio on January 15, 1938 to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Taylor) Guilliams.
He served in the U.S Marine Corp from 1956-1962, was a truck driver for 32 years for Mineral Fiber and treasured spending time with his family and friends.
Harold is survived by his sons Harold "Bud" Guilliams Jr. and Lyle Plotz of both of Coshocton; daughters Elizabeth "Liz" (Steve) Loggins of Coshocton, Alice Guilliams of Columbus, Harriet Guilliams of Coshocton and Deborah Erbel of FL; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his devoted wife Harriet Guilliams whom passed away on March 30, 2020; four brothers; four sisters and two great grandchildren.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Sunday May 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM with graveside funeral services to follow in Franklin Twp. Cemetery at 2:30 PM with Pastor Steve Young officiating. Coshocton County Veterans council will also be performing military honors.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19 Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The family is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020