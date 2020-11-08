1/1
Harold Spang
Harold Spang

Coshocton - Harold E. "Herbie" Spang, 79, of Coshocton died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Nov 3, 1941 in Coshocton County to the late Paul Howard and Catherine Jane (Aronhalt) Spang.

Harold was a Coshocton City Firefighter for over 33 years. He was a member of the NRA and the International Assn. of Firefighters. He attended the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene. He loved to be with his family and attending the grandkids sporting events. He enjoyed chopping wood, tractors, and attending auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Lucinda R. "Cindy" (Zinkon) Spang, whom he married Aug. 10, 1963. Also surviving are his children, Jill (Mike) Hammersley, Laurie (Tony) Celeschi, and Troy (Jennifer) Spang all of Coshocton and Harold E. "Bud" (Amy) Spang of Johnstown. 11 grandchildren, Brandee Krum, Darcee Claxon, Ashlee Hammersley, Amanda King, Josh Celeschi, Kasey Hammond, Jacoby Spang, Kelcey Drumm, Makenzie Wood, & Mary Catherine Spang. 14 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ethan, & Kendall Krum, Graci, Bri, Bella, Addison, & Ava Claxon, Rhett Celeschi, Zane Looker, Dax Drumm, Karsyn Wood, and Emmy & Wesley King. Sister, Cheryl (Terry) Wilden of Newark. Two brothers, Charlie Spang of Coshocton, and Mark (Lynn) Spang of Warsaw.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Catherine; a grandson, Cody Hammersley; a sister-in-law, Lola Spang; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Lester & Mary Zinkon.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coshocton Church of the Nazarene 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH with Pastors Steve Ward and Sonny Easterday officiating. Burial will follow in the Tyndall Cemetery. Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Due to COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com A live stream of services will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice 499 S 2nd St. Coshocton, OH 43812; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at StJude.org; or Nationwide Children's Hospital Endocrinology Clinic at Nationwidechildrens.org.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
