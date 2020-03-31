Services
Harriet E. Guilliams


1938 - 2020
Harriet E. Guilliams Obituary
Harriet E. Guilliams

Coshocton - Harriet E. Guilliams, 81, of Coshocton passed away at her home on Monday March 30, 2020.

Harriet was born in Newcomerstown, Ohio on December 14, 1938 to the late William and Ethel (Streeter) Newell.

She retired from Shaw-Barton after 25 years of service, enjoyed completing Dot-to-Dot puzzles, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Harriet is survived by her husband Harold Guilliams Sr. whom she married December 24, 1965; sons Harold "Bud" Guilliams Jr. and Lyle Plotz of both of Coshocton; daughters Elizabeth "Liz" (Steve) Loggins of Coshocton, Alice Guilliams of Columbus, Harriet Guilliams of Coshocton and Deborah Erbel of FL; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one brother William "Bill" Newell of Millersburg; sister Karen Newell of Warsaw; several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers Butch and Larry G. Newell; two sisters Dorothy A. "Dot" Valentine and Mary Lou Barnett; two great grandchildren.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding PRIVATE services on Sunday April 5, 2020 with Pastor Steve Young officiating.

Interment will be in Franklin Twp. Cemetery.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
