Harry Carl Petry
Canton - Harry Carl Petry, 77, of Canton, formerly a longtime Tuscarawas County resident, died on Friday, February 15, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born December 15, 1941 on Plum Street in Gnadenhutten, he was a son of the late Frederick David and Mercedes (Mills) Petry.
Harry was a 1953 graduate of Tuscarawas-Warwick High School who served his country and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Corporal in 1968. Harry began his 40 years of volunteer service to Boy Scouts of America in 1976 with Troop 620 in Uhrichsville, and he was recognized for his impact on the lives of youth through service with the Silver Beaver Award in 2004. He was baptized at Park Christian Church on December 12, 1977. He retired from American Electric Power in New Philadelphia in 2004 after 34 years of service.
Harry is survived by his son, Scott Petry of Gahanna; daughter, Beth (Christopher) Hostetler, and grandson Jeff of Canton; brother, David (Louise) Petry of Diamond Bar, California; and sister, Amelia Jones of Tuscarawas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Petry.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, followed immediately by his funeral. Interment will be in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. Harry's family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Allay Senior Care and Crossroads Hospice for the excellent care that they provided.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019