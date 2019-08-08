Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812

Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812

1932 - 2019
Helen Darr Obituary
Helen Darr

Coshocton - Helen L. Darr, 87, of Coshocton passed away at Riverside Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Newcomerstown on Wednesday August 7, 2019.

Helen was born in Coshocton on July 26, 1932 to the late Russell and Madonna (Preston) Guthrie.

She attended from Coshocton High School and worked at the Indianapolis Glove Company, Stage Coach Inn, Kenyon College and St. Vincent School. She loved watching sports and spending time with her family.

Helen is survived by her daughter Sandra Kay (Mel) West of Coshocton; son Robert "Scott" Darr of Coshocton; two grandchildren Jennifer (Robert) Miller III of Coshocton and Darla (Justin) Donnell of Pittsburgh; three great grandchildren Loren "Belle" Miller, Alayna Donnell, and Trent Donnell; brother James (Virginia) Guthrie; several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Darr; brothers William Guthrie and Russell "Junior" Guthrie; three sister Emma Shaneyfelt, Kate Henry and Nora Richesson; and a great grandson, Damon Miller.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday August 10, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Interment will follow in Canal Lewisville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
