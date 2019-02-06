Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Coshocton - Helen Louise George, 74, of Coshocton passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born in Forestville, Maryland on March 10, 1944 to the late Thomas and Helen (Butler) Lewis.

Helen worked for the Coshocton County Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator and then at the Coshocton Senior Center after retiring. She loved to play bingo and bowl.

She is survived by her husband, John George Sr., whom she married October 5, 1962; children Kelly (Rodney Huhn) Caynor of Zanesville and John (April) George II of Coshocton; grandchildren Tim (Shannon) Riggle of Mansfield, OH, Kerry (Heather Jenkins) Riggle of Zanesville, Mark Caynor of Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Benjamin (Cori Crutchfield) George of New Jersey, Kayla (Diego Sari) George of New Jersey, Jacob George of US Army Garrison, Hawaii, and Adam George of Coshocton; brother Kelly (Yvonne) Lewis of Palm Coast, FL; and three great grandchildren with one on the way.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Billy George.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Coshocton Senior Center; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
