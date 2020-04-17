Resources
Killbuck - Helen Louise Taylor passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. She was born September 6th, 1932 in Killbuck and raised in Blissfield. She was the daughter of Earl and Mary (Rohskopf) Myers. She married Robert E. Taylor, who preceded her in death on August 10th, 1995.

She was the mother of five: Cathy Cline, Bobbi (Woody) Wilson, Ken (Cindy) Taylor, Joyce (Phil) Yoder and Trent (Sue) Taylor. She had 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 4 great, great grandchildren.

Although dementia had slowly and steadily claimed the lady we knew, Helen will be remembered for her kindness, friendliness, and helpfulness to all. She was a devoted caregiver to so many in her family.

She was an active member of the Killbuck Church of Christ, where she was a choir member, served on numerous committees, and song leader. She enjoyed singing and traveling with the Sweet Adelines, was a member of Phi Sigma GammaSorority, 4-H advisor for many years, and always a sports fan for her family.

Her family would like to issue a special thank you to our Church and Community for the kindness and patience shown to her as she declined. Your love for her was very evident. Also a thank you to Hospice and all her caregivers who provided quality care with such compassion.

She is survived by three sibling: Jeanette (Jerry) Wells, June (Dave) Lingenfelter, and George (Valerie) Myers, and sisters-in-law: Shirley Zachman and Jane Voltz.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, were son-in-law, Lynn Cline, granddaughter, Ashley Taylor, sisters: Paulene Croft and Evelyn Mullet, and brother-in-law, Lynn Taylor.

Private graveside services will take place at Killbuck Cemetery, Killbuck, Ohio with Rik Snyder officiating.

Family suggests that memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, the Cystic Fibrosis account that is set up at the Killbuck Savings Bank, the Killbuck Church of Christ or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
