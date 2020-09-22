1/
Helen M. Sharrock
1932 - 2020
Helen M. Sharrock

West Lafayette - Helen M. Sharrock, 88, of West Lafayette, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born February 6, 1932 in Guernsey Co. to the late William and Elsie (Bean) Tennant. She was a homemaker. Helen was married on November 14, 1954 to George W. Sharrock, who preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by two sons, Lester Sharrock and wife Kathryn "Katie", and George M. Sharrock; two grandchildren, Jason G. Sharrock and fiancée Courtney Keffer and Emily N. Sharrock and fiancée Ryan Wilkinson; two great-grandchildren, Jalissa Sharrock and Mason Sharrock; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David William Sharrock; brothers, Lester, Roselle, William, Enoch Tennant, infant twin brothers, James and Russell Tennant; sisters, Mable Moorhead, Elizabeth Heinz, Bernice Tennant, Cassie Renner, Mary Winegarth, and Margret Duffy. Graveside services will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice of Coshocton, 499 S 2nd St, Coshocton, OH 43812. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
