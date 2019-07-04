|
Helen M. Weingarth
Coshocton - Helen M. Weingarth age 85 of Coshocton passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Altercare of Zanesville following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be 11 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will be at South Lawn Cemetery following the service. Calling hours will be held 6-8 P.M. Friday and 10-11 on Saturday at the funeral home.
Helen was born June 26, 1934 in Willoughby, Ohio to Alfred and Dorothy (Carr) Jones. She married Karl W. Weingarth November 23, 1958, who preceded her in death October 28, 1984. She and her husband were co-owners of Karl's Shell Gas Station.
She is survived by one daughter Betty J. (Michael) Farver of Coshocton; two sons, Michael K. (Jeanne) Weingarth of Zanesville, Ohio and Gregory S. (Kristie) Weingarth of Zanesville, Ohio; one stepson Robert G. Weingarth of Florida; eight grandchildren Brian Weingarth, Erin Weingarth, Lauren Weingarth, Stephanie (Don) Clark, Michelle Weingarth, Steven Weingarth, Matthew Weingarth and Mark (Shari) Weingarth; three great grandchildren Zach Clark, Ty Clark and Alex Weingarth; one brother Arthur Jones of Mentor, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder & Coshocton Tribune from July 4 to July 5, 2019