|
|
Helen Mae Tompkins
Zanesville - Helen Mae Tompkins, 95 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 at her sons residence surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born in Duncan Falls on May 5, 1924. She is the daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Newton) Ellis.
She retired in 1992 from the Muskingum County Child support enforcement agency, she previously worked for Western Union where she worked in the Telegraph office. She was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of Olive Branch OES # 251, a 50 year member of Pleasant Grove Grange. Helen was an avid music lover, she taught piano lessons to many children over many years, was a member of the Thursday Music Club and a former member of the Greater Zanesville Singers. Helen loved God, her family, music and animals.
Helen is survived by her husband, John Tompkins, whom she married December 1, 1956; her two sons, Tom Tompkins and Paul Tompkins; her grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Tompkins; her sister-in-law, Helen Ellis and her nephews, Dan (LaTrelle) Ellis and Don Ellis.
In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, Henry "Cuddy" Ritchason and her brother, Gene "Sparky" Ellis.
Please make memorial contributions in Helen's name to Genesis Hospice, Morrison House, 715 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio or to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 400 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Olive Branch #251 OES will hold services at 5 pm on Friday.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Pastor Gordon Ferguson and Pastor Al Teeter will officiate the service.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 10, 2019