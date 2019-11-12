Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ruth Bailey


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ruth Bailey Obituary
Helen Ruth Bailey

Coshocton - Helen Ruth Bailey, 61, of Coshocton passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Detroit, MI on August 8, 1958.

Helen worked as a cook at Grannies Country Kitchen for many years before becoming a STNA for Interim Healthcare and also for Echoing Hills. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping people; she would of given the shirt off of her back to help someone in need and treated everyone like family.

She is survived by her children Elda Bowshier of Columbus, Judith (Anthony) Adkins Sr. of New Philadelphia, Daryl (Betty) Silknitter of Coshocton, Crystal (James) Felton Jr. of Coshocton, and Rufus (Kendra Gephart) Bailey III of Coshocton; 22 grandchildren; sister Brinda Kistler of Coshocton; close friend Cheryl Rehard; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Bailey Jr, whom passed away November 15, 2015; siblings Alice, Dallas, Gene, Betty, Diane, Linda, and Sharon.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Steve Young officiating. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Miller Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses and/or the America ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune