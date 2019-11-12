|
|
Helen Ruth Bailey
Coshocton - Helen Ruth Bailey, 61, of Coshocton passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Detroit, MI on August 8, 1958.
Helen worked as a cook at Grannies Country Kitchen for many years before becoming a STNA for Interim Healthcare and also for Echoing Hills. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping people; she would of given the shirt off of her back to help someone in need and treated everyone like family.
She is survived by her children Elda Bowshier of Columbus, Judith (Anthony) Adkins Sr. of New Philadelphia, Daryl (Betty) Silknitter of Coshocton, Crystal (James) Felton Jr. of Coshocton, and Rufus (Kendra Gephart) Bailey III of Coshocton; 22 grandchildren; sister Brinda Kistler of Coshocton; close friend Cheryl Rehard; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Bailey Jr, whom passed away November 15, 2015; siblings Alice, Dallas, Gene, Betty, Diane, Linda, and Sharon.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00am-1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Steve Young officiating. A cremation will take place following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Miller Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses and/or the America ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019