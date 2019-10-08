Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Coshocton - Helen J. (Hall) Shriver, 88, of Coshocton passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Helen was born in Spring Mountain on February 27, 1931 to the late Harold and Leona (Michael) Hall. She was a graduate of Coshocton High School. She worked at the bowling alley for many years as well as a telephone operator. On January 1, 1954, she married her husband of 59 years, Charles Shriver, who preceded her in death on January 31, 2013. Helen was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. She served as a volunteer for Roscoe and the Pink Ladies. She loved to go bowling and was also a member of the Women's Bowling Association.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Keith (Kerry) Shriver and Kenneth Shriver; one grandson, Kurt (Hannah) Shriver, three step-grandchildren: Terra (Jeff) Grewell, John (Allison) Richard, and James M. Richard; five great-grandchildren: Lily, Dominic, Jaydix, Holden, and Emma; two siblings, Floyd (Rose) Hall and Jean (Logan) Burris, and one brother-in-law, Vernon (Irene) Shriver.

Along with her husband and parents, Helen is preceded in death by six siblings: Paul Hall, Bob Hall, Jim Hall, George Hall, Dick Hall, Lee Hall, and Marge Dunfee.

Calling hours for Helen will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday, October 11th from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Larry Massie officiating. Burial will take place at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
