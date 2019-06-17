Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Coshocton - Helen Marie (Doyle) Young, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, six days before her 90th birthday.

Helen was born in Coshocton on June 21, 1929 to the late Thomas and Sarah Sue (Wood) Doyle. She was a graduate of the Coshocton High School class of 1947. On June 28, 1947, she married Charles J. Young, who preceded her in death in 1993. Helen worked for several local factories throughout the years. She also owned and operated C&H Grocery in Pleasant Valley with her husband from 1960 until they sold the business in 1968. After selling the business, she worked as a waitress at Spitler's Restaurant where she was known as "Helen Young #1." She retired from Spitler's in 1986. Helen loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, and cooking. She was famous for her homemade noodles and peanut butter pies, which everyone loved.

Helen is survived by her three children: Brenda (Dave) Wilson of Coshocton, Paula (Campbell) Hess of Anthem, AZ, and Joe (Vicki) Young of Coshocton; six grandchildren: Roger (Teresa) Young of Coshocton, Dawn (Ted) Glatz) of Coshocton, Brian (Cheryl) Wilson of Warsaw, Laura (Bobby) Drake of Coshocton, Kurt (Jenn) Knicely of Coshocton, and Keri (Justin Colby) Knicely of Pataskala; ten great-grandchildren: Brianna (Josh) Celeschi, Casey (Jessica Mcafee) Wilson, Anthony Drake, Jimmy (Abby Powers) Drake, Isabella Knicely, Carter Knicely, Nathan Kilpatrick, Abby Knicely, Riley Zimmerman, and Alyssa Zimmerman; five great-great-grandchildren: Rhett Celeschi, Missy Wilson, Zaynn Langley, Atyana and Natylee Milici, and one to be born in January of 2020; two sisters, Dorothy Trower and Joyce Roller of New Port Richey, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Harold "Pat" Doyle and Bob Doyle, and a grandson, Steven Wilson.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 19, from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rita Meyers officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Three Rivers Firefighters Association, Walhonding Valley Fire District, or Community Hospice of Coshocton. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 17, 2019
