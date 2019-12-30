|
Herb Peddicord
Coshocton - John Herbert "Herb" Peddicord, 85, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
He was born March 23, 1934 in Barnesville to the late William and Ada (Shamhart) Peddicord. He was a 1952 graduate of Warsaw High School and a 65-year member of the Warsaw United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong professional Auctioneer and co-owner of Peddicord-Rice Auction Realty of Coshocton.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Fry) Peddicord of Coshocton, whom he married March 15, 1953; a son, Randy (Joni) Peddicord of Coshocton; daughter-in-law, Becky Peddicord of Hopewell; daughter, Heather (Ryan) LePage of Coshocton; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Chad) Olinger, Kelsey (Ryan) Strieby, Dusty (Jeremy) Jenkins, Renata Densmore, Michelle Peddicord, Stephanie Peddicord & Ricky Peddicord II; great-grandchildren, Gracie, Annie & Cade Olinger, Will, Hudson, & Grady Strieby, Kurtis, Klaudia, & Konner Densmore, Billy Zavodsky, Kali Peddicord & Greyson Browning.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ricky Jon Peddicord, and a brother, James W. Peddicord.
Herbie came to Warsaw, Ohio in 1949 on a Whizzer motorbike and soon met the love of his life at a "free" movie at the intersection of U.S. routes 36 and 60. That newfound love later became his wife following their graduation from Warsaw High. A few months later he graduated from Repperts School of Auctioneering in 1953 and started a career of conducting auctions of all types for over 65 years as Herb Peddicord Auctioneer and as a co-owner of Peddicord Rice Auction Realty. He was well-known throughout the U.S. and Canada as an automobile auctioneer being recognized as such by a front-page article in the Wall Street Journal in August of 1963. He purchased and operated Herb Peddicord Chevrolet in Warsaw in 1969. Further recognition of his passion and skill for his profession were exhibited when he was elected President of the Ohio Auctioneer's Association in 1976. J. Herbert, or "Happy Herbie" as he was respectfully and fondly known, created and owned the Dayton Auto Auction along with his brother Jim Peddicord and his sons Randy and Rick in 1975. Herb was a founding owner of Auction America Corporation in 1976 which conducted antique and classic auto auctions all over the U.S. In April of 1984, J. Herbert's professional story was featured in Ohio Magazine. In 2000 he was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Assn. Hall of Fame. He contributed his time and talent to various charity auctions, as well as, the local 4-H Junior Fair Auction for numerous years. He served as a board member of Echoing Hills Village, the Warsaw United Methodist Church and was honored as a Friend of 4-H and OSU Extension Coshocton County. Happy Herbie really enjoyed mowing his properties at Secluded Hills, Old Stone House Estates and Mt. Vernon Farms as well as his visits to Lexington, KY horse country, Klondike bars, Oreos and Boyd & Wurthmann restaurant in the heart of Amish country. In his later years, he was affectionately referred to as Papa Herbie by his family of whom he was quite proud. His family is at peace knowing that he is at home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held at a proper auction time of 10:59 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, 475 High St. Coshocton, OH 43812, with Pastor Chad R. Olinger officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 3rd at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and one hour prior to service time at the church on Saturday. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coshocton County 4-H Endowment 724 S. 7th St., #110, Coshocton, OH 43812; Standing Oaks of East Central Ohio, Inc. (homeless shelter), 1690 Bow Lane, Coshocton, OH, 43812; Roscoe United Methodist Church; or NewPointe Community Church, 313 Main St. Coshocton, OH 43812.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020