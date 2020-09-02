Hoa Kim Fesler



Haltom City, TX - Hoa Kim Fesler, age 73, of Haltom City, Texas passed away on August 30, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6:30pm to 8pm. A Remembrance Service will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11am. Both services will be held at Shannon Funeral Chapel located at 6001 Rufe Snow Dr Fort Worth, Texas 76148. Kim will be laid to rest at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery after a private Committal Service.



Kim was born to parents, Suey Ngoc Lam and Ngoc Thi Tran, in Sa Ðéc Vietnam and immigrated to the US in 1970. She was a pillar in the local Vietnamese community and very active in the Huntington Park neighborhood. Kim was passionate about planting seeds and watching them grow. She was an avid gardener, but she was also a tireless volunteer assisting refugees that had recently moved to the US. Kim aimed to make others transition to America easier than her own.



Kim is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Fesler; children Robert "Tom" Fesler, Donald "Doug" Fesler, and wife, Alison, Maria McIntyre, and husband, Chris; grandchildren Brandon, Ethan and Charli; her mother; six sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.









