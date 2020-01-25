Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Holly Hill
Holly Hill Obituary
Holly Hill

Coshocton - Holly A. Hill, 58 of Coshocton passed away Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1961 in Coshocton to the late Robert and Dorothy (Clymer) McNichols.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ciarra and Jeff Jackson of Westerville, OH, Blair Hill of Zanesville, OH; grandchildren, Amelia and Audrey Jackson; and a host of extended family and friends.

Holly was preceded in death by two sisters, Molly Hammond and Missy McNichols.

Following cremation, private inurnment will take place at South Lawn Cemetery, Coshocton.

The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
