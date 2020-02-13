|
Holly Hill
Coshocton - Holly A. Hill, 58 of Coshocton passed away January 23, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born June 9, 1961 in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Robert and Dorothy (Clymer) McNichols.
Survivors include her two daughters, Ciarra and Jeff Jackson of Westerville, OH, Blair Hill of Zanesville, OH; grandchildren, Amelia and Audrey Jackson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Holly was preceded in death by two sisters, Molly Hammond and Missy McNichols.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Lock Landing in the Roscoe Village Visitors Center.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020