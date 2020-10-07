Homer Mencer
Coshocton - Homer Earl Mencer, of Coshocton went home to be with Jesus on October 7, 2020 when he passed away peacefully in his home with his wife by his side. He was born on August 31, 1931 in Coshocton County to the late William Mencer and Gertrude (Holdsworth) Mencer. He is a United States Army veteran. He retired from Clow after 27 years of working in the machine shop. Homer was a professional musician and singer. He was a skilled carpenter having built his own house. He enjoyed checkers and other various games. He attended the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle and attended the Tyndall United Methodist Church. On August 31, 1952, he married Shirlee (Milhoan) Mencer, who survives.
Homer is survived by his children, Kimatha (Dave) Seibert of West Lafayette, Pamala (Blaine) McMorrow of Canal Lewisville and Sheldon (Tammy) Mencer of the home; grandchildren, Heidi (Cameron) Mason of Washington State, Shane (Sarah) Seibert of Coshocton, Tyler Grace of Tyndall, Tara (Chuck) Donnell or Warsaw, Zachary (Elizabeth) McMorrow of Coshocton, Aaron (Jessica) Mencer of Coshocton and Cortney (Nick) Ringwalt of Coshocton; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Irene Asire as well as several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Harry (Donna) Mencer.
Calling hours will be held at the Coshocton Christian Tabernacle at 23891 Airport Rd (across from Walmart) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10am to 12pm. The funeral will begin at the church at 12pm with Pastor Jim Gross officiating.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.