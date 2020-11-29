Howard "Hod" Lahna
Coshocton - Howard "Hod" Francis Lahna, age 93, of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Hod was born on Aril 4, 1927, in Coshocton, to the late Charles and Cecelia (Royer) Lahna. On April 15, 1950, he married Anne Jayne "Nancy" (Stewart) Lahna who preceded him in death on November 19, 1984.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and worked for Stone Container for 37 years before retiring in 1992.
Hod was a member of both Our Lady of Lourdes and Sacred Heart Catholic Church; he enjoyed hunting with the boys, fishing with his granddaughter, Juli, riding his 4-wheeler, playing cards, working on the farm, family cookouts and playing with all his grandkids.
He is survived by his six children, Howard M. Lahna of Columbus, Francis (Karen) Lahna of Canal Lewisville, Thomas (Jill) Lahna of West Lafayette, Christine (Mark) Johnston of Plainfield, Charlie Lahna of Coshocton and Kelly (Bobby) McNichols of Wakatomakia; grandchildren, David Stewart Lahna, Mandi (Ryan) Stickdorn, Paul (Nettie) Lahna, Mary (Brent) Elmer, Wendy (Thomas) Timmons, Hollis Lahna, Heath (Leslie) Lahna, Mark (Shannon) Johnston, Julianne (Staci) Johnston, Jeremiah Johnston, Chancey (Zoe) Johnston, Terri (Jarrod) Grove and Michael (Sarah) Poland; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Jared) Reigle, Karli and Jordynn Stickdorn, Aston, Jordan and Easton Lahna, Kelsie, Leland, Keja, Henry, Laney and Samuel Elmer; Taylee, Odin and Fennec Lahna, Palmer and Banks Grove, Gabriel Poland, Parker and Isiah Timmons, and Easton, Payton, and Camden; and one great-great-grandchild, Bennett Reigle.
Along with his parents, and wife, Hod is preceded in death by his son, Terry and infant son, David, a great-great-grandson, Meyer Edward Reigle, his brothers, Leo, Jerome and Benjamin (Winifred) Lahna, infant sister; his in-laws, special friend Maxine Jones, nephew, Benny Lahna and neice Sandy Brill.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and one hour prior to the funeral service at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and there will be a limited number of people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear a facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Victor R. Wesolowski officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by the Coshocton County Veterans Council Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Hod's name to Interim Hospice or to Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to Interim Hospice for all of their support.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
