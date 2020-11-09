1/1
Howard "Jack" McCloy Sr.
1938 - 2020
Coshocton - Howard "Jack" McCloy Sr., 82, of Coshocton passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in Grafton, WV on November 7, 1938 to the late Guy and Lena (Gobel) McCloy.

He is survived by his children Cheryl Hare, Howard (Peggy) McCloy Jr., Jack (Gerri) McCloy, and Tracy (Mike) Freetage; grandchildren Travis, Brent, Anthony, Melissa, Michael, Shawna, Ed, Lia, Cory, Steven, Dakota, Michael, and Angel; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister Carolyn Bennet; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary McCloy, who passed away in 2008; daughter Jackie Ann McCloy; great granddaughter Kynlee Mary Grace; brothers Bobby Lee, Earl "Bill", John, Norman "Jimmy", Charles, and Frank McCloy; sisters Clara Groves, Marselena Gobel, Evelyn Moats, Mary Magdeline, Betty Ann McCloy Helen Henning and Rose Mary Grandstaff; and son-in-law George Hare.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
