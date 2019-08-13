|
Howard "Howdy" Rine
TOGETHER AGAIN - Howard H. "Howdy" Rine, 95, of Coshocton passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Howdy was born in Coshocton on May 23, 1924 to the late Jasper Lane and Nora Uletta (McPherson) Rine. He worked for Pretty Products for 46 years until his retirement. Howdy was an infantryman in the Glider Infantry, also known as the Flying Coffins, of the Army Airborne Division during WWII. He received multiple purple hearts for his service to his country. On April 20, 1951, he married Naomi "Sis" (Bennett) Rine, who preceded him in death on November 29, 2016. Howdy used to play music and was in numerous bands when he was younger. Howdy was very involved in veteran affairs; he was a member of the American Legion, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, a life member of the VFW 2040 and a charter member of the AmVets, and a past member of the Honor Guard the Military Order of the Cootie Forty and Eight. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Howdy was well known for playing the game "I Suppose" and asking "Are you a turtle?"
Howdy is survived by his three sons: Greg Rine, Randy (Janet) Rine, and Steve (Cindy) Rine; three grandchildren: TJ Rine, Nic (Meghan) Rine, and Shawnda Hutton; and six great-grandchildren: Riane, Naomi, Paislee, Knox, Cyrus, and Dax.
Along with his wife and parents, Howdy is preceded in death by his 12 siblings.
Per Howdy's request, a cremation will take place with a private interment held at a later date. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019