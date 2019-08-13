Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Rine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard "Howdy" Rine


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard "Howdy" Rine Obituary
Howard "Howdy" Rine

TOGETHER AGAIN - Howard H. "Howdy" Rine, 95, of Coshocton passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Howdy was born in Coshocton on May 23, 1924 to the late Jasper Lane and Nora Uletta (McPherson) Rine. He worked for Pretty Products for 46 years until his retirement. Howdy was an infantryman in the Glider Infantry, also known as the Flying Coffins, of the Army Airborne Division during WWII. He received multiple purple hearts for his service to his country. On April 20, 1951, he married Naomi "Sis" (Bennett) Rine, who preceded him in death on November 29, 2016. Howdy used to play music and was in numerous bands when he was younger. Howdy was very involved in veteran affairs; he was a member of the American Legion, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, a life member of the VFW 2040 and a charter member of the AmVets, and a past member of the Honor Guard the Military Order of the Cootie Forty and Eight. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Howdy was well known for playing the game "I Suppose" and asking "Are you a turtle?"

Howdy is survived by his three sons: Greg Rine, Randy (Janet) Rine, and Steve (Cindy) Rine; three grandchildren: TJ Rine, Nic (Meghan) Rine, and Shawnda Hutton; and six great-grandchildren: Riane, Naomi, Paislee, Knox, Cyrus, and Dax.

Along with his wife and parents, Howdy is preceded in death by his 12 siblings.

Per Howdy's request, a cremation will take place with a private interment held at a later date. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune