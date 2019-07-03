Services
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St. P.O. Box 25
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Hugh Hedrick

Coshocton - Hugh Hedrick, 94, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born July 16, 1924 in Seneca, WV to the late Solomon Baxter and Artie (Miller) Hedrick. He married Donna Joan (Darr) Hedrick on March 31, 1961, who preceded him in death on June 23, 2010. He was a lifelong farmer and a former employee of Peabody Coal.

He is survived by his daughter, Becky Lynn Lawrence of Coshocton; a son, Wendell (Linda) Hedrick of Coshocton; two grandsons, Matthew Hedrick of Coshocton, and Michael Hedrick of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Harper, Hazel Hedrick, and Ella Griffith; and five brothers, Dice, Roy, Hansel, Donnie, and Joe Hedrick.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Burial will take place in Hedrick Cemetery at Seneca Rocks, WV. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 3, 2019
