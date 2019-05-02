|
|
Ione Mowrey
Allen, TX - Ione J. Mowrey, 102, a resident of Mustang Creek Estates and formerly of Mount Vernon, OH died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mustang Creek Estates.
She was born September 21, 1916 in Warsaw, Ohio to the late Nicholas Q. and Bertha (Bower) Fischer.
Ione was a 1934 graduate of Warsaw High School, a member of the First Christian Church of Mount Vernon where she sang in the Chancel Choir for over 55 years, she was a member of the Warsaw Chapter #409 Order of the Eastern Star for 63 years, and an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathey J. (Robert) Wythe of Plano, TX. Three grandchildren, Tamara Lynn (Greg) Weiss of Dallas, TX, Jolane (Tony) Martin of Fairview, TX, and Robert David (Sally) Wythe of Richardson, TX. Three great granddaughters, Rachel Martin, Emma & Julia Wythe, and one step great grandson, Scott Weiss.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Earl Mowrey, whom she married Jan. 9, 1937, he died May 12, 2003. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Bessie M. VanWinkle and a brother, Franklin J. Fischer.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw with Pastor Dairel Kaiser officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery at Warsaw. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Music Dept. of the First Christian Church of Mount Vernon 5 Harrison Ave. Mount Vernon, OH 43050.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 2, 2019