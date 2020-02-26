Services
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Irma M. Amore


1940 - 2020
Irma M. Amore Obituary
Irma M. Amore

Fresno - Irma M. Amore, 79, of Fresno went home to be with her Lord and Savior on away on February 25, 2020.

She was born in Denison, Ohio on May 21, 1940 to the late Irving and Esther (Still) Bloom.

Irma worked at Ansel Edmonts for 40 years, enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Irma is survived by her children Roger (Donna) Amore of North Carolina, Nancy Amore of Akron, Clifford (Gabriele) Amore of Coshocton, Karen (Shawn) Rogan of Fresno, and Mark (Christina) Amore of Coshocton; grandchildren Tony, Joshua, Allison (Josh) Mallory (Preston), Luke, Tyler, Kayla (Austin), Paul (Christina), Jessica (Branden), Johnathon (Jennifer), Alan and Willow; great grandchildren Oakley, Hunter, Ember, Ben, Willow, Owen, Niomi, Sophia, Edwin, Arianna and Aurora; brother Irving Bloom Jr.; sisters Doris (Gary) Penrod, Pam (Klint) Stillwell, Wilma Bloom and Barbara Richson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Edwin Amore whom she married November 4, 1961; Edwin passed away on November 30, 2014; brothers Bill, Dave, Sid and Tim Bloom.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM with Pastor Bill Jones officiating. Entombment will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Interim Hospice of Coshocton; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
