Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Coshocton County Memory Gardens
Iva Amore


1915 - 2019
Iva Amore Obituary
Iva Amore

Plain City - Iva Mae Amore, age 104, of Plain City, passed away, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on February 11, 1915 in Newcomerstown to the late John Miller and Cora Warner. On January 14, 1944, she married Norman Amore who passed away in 1998.

She is survived by her son, Robert Miller of Dublin; grandchildren, Scott Miller, Mike (Dawn) Miller, David Miller and Connie Miller; great grandchildren, Hanna, Hailey, Michael, Jennilee, Jason and Justin.

Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Jerry Miller and sister, Helen Cores.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home from 1pm to 2pm. A graveside service will follow on Tuesday at 2pm at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
