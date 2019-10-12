|
|
Ivy P. Catrow
Coshocton - Ivy P. Catrow, 96, of Coshocton passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born in London, England on October 7, 1923 to the late William and Dorothy (Witham) James.
She graduated from Remford High School in England and served in the Woman's Land Army. Ivy came to America on the Queen Elizabeth in 1946 and married her husband George eleven days after arriving. She was a talented seamstress, knitter, enjoying cooking, being a homemaker and raising her two children.
Ivy is survived by her children Greg (Sue) Catrow of Coshocton and Deborah (Dennis) Holt of Warsaw; three grandchildren, Wendy Rust, Denise Emig, and Denyelle Volcansek; nine great grandchildren; two great greatgrandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband George G. Catrow, whom passed away October 14, 1995; siblings Lawrence James and Christina McKinny.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services for Ivy will be held at the Presbyterian Church, 142 N 4th St, Coshocton, OH 43812 on Tuesday at 11:00am with Pastor Karen Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Presbyterian Church Abiding Memorial Fund, 142 N. 4th St., Coshocton, OH 43812.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019