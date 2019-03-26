Jack Dawson



Coshocton - Jack Carl Dawson, age 79, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born on June



9, 1939 in Conesville to the late Carl and Launa (Roberts) Dawson.



While in high school, Jack worked at his family's coal mine in Wills Creek as a teenager. After high school, Jack attended barber school and became a barber on Main Street with his brother Larry, owning and operating Dawson Brother's Barber Shop. Larry then moved on to operate a Store in Amish Country while Jack continued Dawson's Barber shop. He was a barber for 45 years before retiring in 2003.



On July 23, 1960, he married Valda (Vance) Dawson who passed away on August 29, 2017 after 57 years of marriage.



Jack was a member of Conesville United Methodist Church; was an avid flower gardener, enjoying the outdoors, mowing and keeping his yard neat and tidy. He and Valda enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years and vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach. Jack was also a proud supporter and avid blood donor with the American Red Cross. He also worked for a crisis hotline for many years.



Jack is survived by his two children, Julie Deanna (Mick) Schonauer of Columbus and Scott Carl(Jeri) Dawson of Coshocton; three grandchildren, Scott Carl Dawson II, Samantha Kaye McNeely, and Hunter Van Haas; two great-grandchildren, Daniel Excell Dawson and Hendrix Larnell Heard; sister, Linda Martter, brother, Larry (Doris) Dawson and several nieces and nephews.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Calkins and Bill Jones officiating.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jack to Conesville United



Methodist Church. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com . Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary