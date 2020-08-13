1/
Jack Frontz
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Jack Frontz

Coshocton - Jack E. Frontz, 70, of Coshocton passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020.

Jack was born in Cambridge, Ohio on June 19, 1950 to the late Danny and Clara (Pipa) Frontz. He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor's Degree and received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Jack also completed two years of grad school at The Ohio State University.

He retired from Coshocton City Schools after teaching for 35 years and attended the NewPointe Community Church in Coshocton.

Jack is survived by his devoted wife Sheryl (Geis) Frontz who he married in 1973 and several nieces and nephews.

Per Jack's wishes, a cremation will take place, no services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to NewPointe Community Church 3950 OH-39, Dover, OH 44622.

The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
