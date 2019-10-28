|
|
Jack Olinger
West Lafayette - Jack E. Olinger, 87, passed away on Sunday October 27, 2019 at the Lafayette Pointe Nursing Center.
Jack was born December 31, 1931 in Coshocton to Rufus and Cora (Stipes) Olinger. He graduated from Roscoe High School where he played basketball for the Tigers. He was a lifelong farmer, a River View school bus driver for over 25 years and was a Korean Veteran in the U.S Army as a Communications Specialist.
Jack served as a Jackson Township Trustee for 20 years, was an avid deer hunter and fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and the River View Black Bears.
He is survived by three children, Jerry (Tracey) Olinger of Coshocton, Jan (Dan) Uher of Alexandria, KY, and Joni Olinger of Marysville, his companion, Rhea Hampton, six grandchildren, Marcus (Rose) Olinger, Jay (Tanya) Olinger, Jennifer (Don) Root, Jackie (Scot) Rawe, Ashley (Iain) Densmore, and Brooke Balo, eight great-grandchildren, Layla & Bo Olinger, Daniel, Jackson, & Samantha Rawe, Wyatt Densmore, Aidan Hernandez and Evelyn Root.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Harold and Joe Olinger, his sister, Mary Crown, and his former wife, June (Boyd) Olinger.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Chad Olinger will officiate. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery with graveside military honors performed by the Coshocton County Joint Veterans Council. Calling hours will be from 4-7 Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to support Ava Winner's road to recovery in her battle against cancer, c/o Century National Bank 229 N. Third St. Coshocton, OH 43812, or through "Winner's Warriors" at gofundme.com. Information is fischerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019