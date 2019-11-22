|
|
Jack Tedrick
West Lafayette - Jack David Tedrick, age 73, of West Lafayette, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on October 20, 1946, the son of the late Arthur (Merle) Tedrick and Mildred (McMurtrie) Tedrick. Jack was a 1964 graduate of Three Rivers School and a 1965 graduate of Ohio State Columbus Business University. He worked at various accounting jobs in Chicago and San Francisco before an accident returned him home.
Jack is survived by his mother's sister, Denise Burkey of Elyria, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Mary Jo Tedrick of West Lafayette; two nephews and one niece.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Lee Tedrick Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11am at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens with Pastor Jim Evans officiating.
Contributions may be made to the West Lafayette First Baptist Church at 688 East Main Street West Lafayette, Ohio 43845.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019