Jacob C. Miller
Fresno - Jacob C. Miller, age 92 of Fresno, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Geneva, Indiana on June 11, 1928, to the late Clarence and Katherine (Eicher) Miller.
On September 24, 1950, he married Norma (Lower) Miller who survives.
Jacob was a painter most of his life but retired from Clows after many years. He was a former member of Burkhart Lutheran Church in Fresno; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and making people laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Jacob was an extremely hard worker and was a great supporter of his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jacob is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma, his son, Mitch Miller of Fresno, daughter-in-law Janet Miller of Fresno; three grandchildren, Monica, Joshua and Ryan Miller, several great-grandchildren, sister, Emma Welling of Massillon and brother Bill (Shirley) Miller of Dover.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael Miller, grandson, Todd Miller, an infant sister and his brother, George Miller.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
