Jake Klink
Warsaw - Lawrence "Jake" Klink, 65, died surrounded by his family on Wednesday August 21, 2019.
He was born in Mansfield on February 2, 1954. He was the son of Harvey V. and Sylvia (Frazee) Klink-Hardesty, who preceded him in death along with his grandparents, Lawrence J. and Ida Klink, and John and Mary Frazee. He married Linda K. Hebron on August 18, 1971.
Jake was a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1973-1979, and worked at AK Steel for 25 years until his illness. He enjoyed hunting since he was a boy, and also collected guns. He had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. He was a friend to all. He was honest and loyal, and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Warsaw, his daughter, Mandi M. Wilson (fiancé Danny R. Thomas) of Crooksville, his son, Chad A. (Kirsten) Klink of Westerville, his grandchildren, Melanie D. Thomas, and Joshua Jacob Klink, his brother, Jr. Klink of Los Angeles, CA, his special nephew, Jeremy L. Hebron of Coshocton, and "Buzz", his big black cat who stayed by his side.
Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday August 25 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, followed by Military Honors by the Coshocton County Joint Veterans Council. A celebration of Jake's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the , P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or at .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019