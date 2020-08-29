1/
James A. Hale
James A. Hale

Coshocton - James A. Hale, 86, of Coshocton passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark on Friday August 28, 2020.

James was born in Coshocton on June 12, 1934 to the late Willard P. and Anna F. (Boyer) Hale.

He is survived by his brother Wilber (Nancy) Hale of Coshocton.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Michael A. Hale and brother Wilmer Hale.

Private family graveside services will be held in Fairfield Cemetery, West Lafayette.

The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
