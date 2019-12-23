|
|
James Bible
Nellie - James Neil Bible, 75, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville.
He was born Sept. 4, 1944 in Coshocton to the late Glenn James and Jean (Walters) Bible. He worked at Clow for 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, cutting firewood, attending sporting events of his kids and grandkids, and hanging out at Ronnie's Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Wilma (Fox) Bible of Nellie, whom he married June 11, 1966; two sons, Brad Bible of Wakitomika, and Brent (Tricia) Bible of Keene; three grandchildren, Steven (Jess) Bible. Cale Bible, & Coen Bible; two great-grandchildren, Brantley & Jaxon Bible; four sisters, Judy, Linda, Marilyn and Patty; and a brother, Scott Bible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brian Bible; a great-grandson, Keegan James Bible; and a brother, Jack Bible.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to the Coshocton Co. Animal Shelter, 21755 TR 164 Coshocton, OH 43812;or to Gospel Hill Ministry, 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, 43844.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019