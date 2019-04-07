James "Bunk" Bice



Fresno - James William "Bunk" Bice, 82, of Fresno, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.



Bunk was born in Coshocton County on September 13, 1936 to the late Wilbur and Lily (Randles) Bice. After high school, he worked as a brick layer. Bunk was original founder of the Coshocton Sportsman's Club and the Shack. He was also a member of the Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards. Bunk spent his winters at the Whisper Creek RV Park in LaBelle, Florida.



Bunk is survived by his wife, Carol, five children: Diana Bice, Suzanne (Lewis) Powell, Deborah (Steve) Taylor, Robert Bice, and Donald (Nancy) Bice; 18 grandchildren: Nan, Vanessa, James, Merritt, Steve, Aaron, Lance, Chris, Travis, Rachel, Sarah, Helen, Laura, Kristina, Kelsey, Klarrissa, Gunnar, and Gauge; 35 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and two sisters, Bonnie Mencer and Joyce Selders.



Along with his parents, Bunk is preceded in death by two children, James "Bunk" Bice, Jr. and Doris Bice, three siblings: Reva Green, Helen Cox, and Gene Bice; and his granddaughter, Karalee Powell.



Calling hours for Bunk will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Jim Barstow and Steve Taylor, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fresno, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Fishing Derby c/o The Coshocton at 21280 Jackson Township Rd 283, Coshocton, OH 43812.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary