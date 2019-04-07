Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
For more information about
James Bice
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Bunk" Bice


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Bunk" Bice Obituary
James "Bunk" Bice

Fresno - James William "Bunk" Bice, 82, of Fresno, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Bunk was born in Coshocton County on September 13, 1936 to the late Wilbur and Lily (Randles) Bice. After high school, he worked as a brick layer. Bunk was original founder of the Coshocton Sportsman's Club and the Shack. He was also a member of the Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards. Bunk spent his winters at the Whisper Creek RV Park in LaBelle, Florida.

Bunk is survived by his wife, Carol, five children: Diana Bice, Suzanne (Lewis) Powell, Deborah (Steve) Taylor, Robert Bice, and Donald (Nancy) Bice; 18 grandchildren: Nan, Vanessa, James, Merritt, Steve, Aaron, Lance, Chris, Travis, Rachel, Sarah, Helen, Laura, Kristina, Kelsey, Klarrissa, Gunnar, and Gauge; 35 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and two sisters, Bonnie Mencer and Joyce Selders.

Along with his parents, Bunk is preceded in death by two children, James "Bunk" Bice, Jr. and Doris Bice, three siblings: Reva Green, Helen Cox, and Gene Bice; and his granddaughter, Karalee Powell.

Calling hours for Bunk will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Jim Barstow and Steve Taylor, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fresno, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Fishing Derby c/o The Coshocton at 21280 Jackson Township Rd 283, Coshocton, OH 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
Download Now