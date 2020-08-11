1/
James Chaney
James Chaney

Coshocton - James Leroy Chaney, 81, of Coshocton, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

He was born April 20, 1939 in Coshocton to the late William Thomas and Lillian Louise (Brown) Chaney.

He was retired from William Albert Excavating in Coshocton. He served in the National Guard, attended Gospel Hill Ministry at Warsaw, and enjoyed puzzles and going fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Norris) Chaney, whom he married Feb. 29, 1976. He is also survived by three brothers, Arthur Dwayne (Vicky) Chaney, Joseph (Barb) Chaney, & Franklin Chaney all of Coshocton. Also several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Ed, Bob, Harold, Richard, & Tom Chaney and two sisters, Mary & Helen Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Gospel Hill Ministry 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, OH 43844 with Evangelist Ron Davis officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. COVID-19 protocols with be used with face masks and social distancing.

The Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling the arrangements. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Hill Ministry 27610 TR 45 Warsaw, OH 43844.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
