James Cunningham
Warsaw - October 19, 2020: On this blessed day, our Lord has called James Edward Cunningham home to join his beloved wife, Judy. Jim is the eldest son of the late Royal and Mary (Herman) Cunningham of Warsaw. He was born on March 3, 1936 in the family home, and attended Union School; graduating as a member of the Class of 1954.
On August 26, 1960 Jim married the love of his life, Judy Diane Shaw. Their life together was built on a foundation of kindness, caring, passion and purpose, mutual respect, and above all unconditional love. Their life's-work included successfully rearing six children, and owning and operating a dairy farm among the hills and dales that lie along State Route 60 between Tunnel Hill and Cooperdale. On October 30, 2017 Jim found himself without Judy at his side, in over 57 years. Jim died of a broken heart.
With his passing, we reminisce and talk about his loves; his love for the woman he married when he was 24 and she just 18; his love for his children and their children; his love for the land and the way of life that he had worked so hard to make prosperous; his love of music and the bray of a coonhound running hot on a trail. He loved the Buckeyes, the Indians, the Browns, and the Black Bears. He loved to travel and experience things that he had read about in a magazine. He loved a good quality suit, and good quality livestock; especially registered Brown Swiss cattle. He loved a good meal, German Chocolate cake, and homemade ice cream. He loved hanging back and watching his family enjoy Christmas morning or a Birthday celebration. Jim loved to laugh, he loved life, and he loved God.
Jim is remembered by his Grandchildren for rides to the feed store in the Big-Red-Truck, playing with the water hoses in the milking parlor, and (by sheer coincidence) winding up at Tom's for ice cream while running for a part. His signature move was the "gizzard squeeze" and he could be convinced, a bit too easily, to yodel. On many cold mornings, a grandchild could be found delivering an egg sandwich wrapped in aluminum foil and a thermos of coffee to the barn for his breakfast. Many happy memories were made and are cherished from days and nights on the farm.
Jim is missed by his daughters Kristie Vickers (Westerville, OH) and Jamie (Mark) Donaker, and sons Jeff (Kat), Brad, Todd, and Chad Cunningham (all of Warsaw); Eighteen Grandchildren, Twenty-nine Great-Grandchildren, sister Mary Edith (John) Powell, brother Earl Cunningham, and a multitude of nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery in Warsaw, with Pastor Dave Fowls officiating. A live stream will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook. To send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online or by mail to: Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, Earle and Jean Bruce Alzheimer's Research Fund in Neurology, or to the organization of your choice.