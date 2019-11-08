|
James "Jim" Darr
Fresno - James "Jim" Darr, 84, of Coshocton passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mt Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. He was born in Coshocton on October 8, 1935 to the late Frank Darr and Florence (Ryan) Darr-Bailey.
He worked at General Electric for 29.5 years before retiring. He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, flea markets, traveling to Florida in the winter and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Leiendecker) Darr, whom he married October 6, 1989; children Tim (Cheryl) Darr of Columbus, Debbie McComas of Coshocton, Jamie (Larry) Hatfield of KY, Jackie Darr of Columbus, Doug (Julie) Darr of Fresno, Lori Varns of Warsaw, Donis (Debbie) Darr of Warsaw and Tommy (Jackie) Darr of Coshocton; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren with two on the way; brother Kenneth (Arlene) Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his stepfather Russ Bailey, who raised Jim since he was 9 months old; siblings Bob and Donald "Duck" Darr, and Russell "Beetle" Bailey; one grandchild and one great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm with funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Sonny Easterday officiating. Burial will follow at Canal Lewisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the ; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019