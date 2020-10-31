1/1
James E. Grace
James E. Grace

Gahanna - James E. Grace, 91, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully October 30, 2020. Born April 28, 1929 he graduated from Roscoe High School, class of '48, and was a Korean War combat veteran. He was co-owner of Abbott's Super Duper on James Road. A faithful follower of Jesus Christ, Jim was an active member of Shepherd Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Bernice Grace and his first wife Helen V. Grace. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Shirley Richey Grace; children Sherrie (Mark) Stimpert, Doug (Beverly) Grace; stepchildren Ed (Kathy) Richey, Stephen (deceased) (Donna) Richey-Suttles, Kathy (Thom) Jacob; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and his caregiver Enny Banda. Visitation 11-12:30 Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast in Gahanna, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH followed by a 12:30 outdoor service at the funeral home (weather permitting). Masks are required for all services. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.




Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Thinking of all of you. There are too many wonderful memories, I wouldn’t know where to begin. ❤
Jim and Lori (Ritzman) Lottes
Friend
October 31, 2020
Rest in peace Mr. Grace, and to his children so very sorry for your loss.
From a former Super Duper employee !
Laurine H
Acquaintance
October 31, 2020
I remember Jim very well. I was a customer of many years at Super Duper(as were my parents) and Jim was a “fixture” at the store. He was a very nice man.
David Lewis
