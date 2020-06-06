James Hains
James Hains

Coshocton - James Lowery "Jim" Hains, 80, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born April 6, 1940 in Coshocton to the late Emmett O. and Iva Delilah (Lowery) Hains. He was an employee at the former Pretty Products. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles, and Moose in Coshocton.

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, camping and traveling with friends throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, and Cuba. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda K. (Wendell) Hedrick; three sons, Steven James (Bev) Hains, Jeffrey Leas (Diane) Hains, and Richard Kevin (Heather) Hains; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Hains, Tom (Melissa) Hains, Kristopher Hains, Brady Hains, Krista Thomason, Michael Hedrick, and Matthew Hedrick; two great-grandchildren and one to be born soon; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces & nephews; his companion, Mary Billings; and his former wife, Rosalie (Leas) Hains.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Hains and Emmett Hains Jr.; and four sisters, Edith Fox, Nadine Strohacker, Jean Schlarb, and Mary Frances Hains.

A public viewing for family and friends to pay respects will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, occupancy will be limited to small groups inside the funeral home, and face coverings are recommended. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12th at Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. A Facebook live stream of the service will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
